February 16, 2021

JOANNE JACOBS: ‘Culturally responsive’ — or indoctrinated?

Originally, CTRL required teachers to “embrace and encourage progressive viewpoints and perspectives,” Will writes. “Progressive” was changed to “inclusive,” under pressure.

“CRTL would require teachers to “assess how their biases . . . affect . . . how they access tools to mitigate their own behavior (racism, sexism, homophobia, unearned privilege, Eurocentrism, etc.)’,” he writes.

That constitutes an ideological litmus test, writes Mark Glennon on Wirepoints.