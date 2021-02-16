February 16, 2021
JOANNE JACOBS: ‘Culturally responsive’ — or indoctrinated?
Originally, CTRL required teachers to “embrace and encourage progressive viewpoints and perspectives,” Will writes. “Progressive” was changed to “inclusive,” under pressure.
“CRTL would require teachers to “assess how their biases . . . affect . . . how they access tools to mitigate their own behavior (racism, sexism, homophobia, unearned privilege, Eurocentrism, etc.)’,” he writes.
That constitutes an ideological litmus test, writes Mark Glennon on Wirepoints.
Well, yes.