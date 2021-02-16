February 16, 2021
WE KNOW. CANCELING IS WHAT MIDGETS DO TO GIANTS: George Washington Deserves Our Thanks, Not Our Cancellation.
Because the giants make them feel bad. Also because destroying is easier than building. And the let is all midgets.
