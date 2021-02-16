«
»

February 16, 2021

WE KNOW. CANCELING IS WHAT MIDGETS DO TO GIANTS:  George Washington Deserves Our Thanks, Not Our Cancellation.

Because the giants make them feel bad. Also because destroying is easier than building. And the let is all midgets.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.