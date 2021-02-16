February 16, 2021

UNDER BIDEN, MILITARY REALLY FOCUSING ON ITS CORE OBJECTIVES:

● Navy task force recommends pledge to respect ‘intersectional identities’ in attempt to combat all forms of discrimination.

● “Armed with a recently approved charter to affirm its direction, the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Diversity and Inclusion Council is working to create an organizational culture that fosters equality and equity throughout the enterprise.”

● ‘Our Army Combat Fitness Test shouldn’t be the equivalent to an Instagram yoga a** model’: Steven Crowder.