February 16, 2021

FACT CHECK? Kamala Lies to Axios with ‘Start from Scratch’ Vaccine Claim that Fauci Debunked.

Even after CNN fell on its face running this claim from an anonymous source, only to be corrected by media darling Anthony Fauci, Vice President Kamala Harris said it out loud to Axios reporter and co-founder Mike Allen for the website’s HBO show. Allen just accepted this garbage.

HARRIS: There was no stockpile! Right? It’s, in many ways —

ALLEN: No stockpile of?

HARRIS: Of vaccines! Right? So we’re looking at, there wasno national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.

Allen could only follow up with “So are you having to adjust your sights now of what’s possible, given that?” Pathetic. And that’s the headline Axios put on it, no need for a reality check:

But it gets worse. Twitchy reported that Axios originally tweeted Kamala’s kooky claim with the Fauci rebuttal from January….and then they took that tweet down, and kept running the uncorrected video in tweets.