February 15, 2021

BARI WEISS: Gina Carano and Crowd-Sourced McCarthyism.

There are different standards—or ought to be—for actors, who get paid to play other people, and politicians, who serve the public and should know the history and implications of such an image. When the then-leader of the Labour Party objected to the destruction of that mural, it was in the context of a litany of other data points.

As I wrote in The New York Times in November 2018:

“He paid respects at the memorial of the Palestinian perpetrators of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. . . He participated for over a decade in the activities of a group called Deir Yassin Remembered, which was led by a Holocaust denier. He publicly defended a virulently antisemitic vicar named Stephen Sizer. He invited an Islamist preacher who believes Jews use gentile blood for religious reasons to tea at Parliament. And so on.”

Still, I wondered, was I wrong to have leapt to Carano’s support? Was this meme proof of a darker worldview?

So I reached out to Carano for answers.