February 15, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Bill Gates: How the world can avoid a climate disaster.

—CBS News, yesterday.

● Chaser: Bill Gates Joins Private-Equity Firms in $4.7 Billion Deal for Private-Jet Company.

—The Wall Street Journal, February 5th.

I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act like a crisis themselves, to coin an Insta-phrase.

UPDATE: Bill Gates Goes Full Captain Planet, Wants To Change ‘Every Aspect Of Economy’ While We Dine On Fake Meat.