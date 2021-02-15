February 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Signs Away Trump’s Illegal Immigration Legacy.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the pen truly mightier than the sword?

Answer: No, but it is mightier than the wall.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Antifa snows the cops who’s in charge [not a typo]

Lincoln Project no longer taking Lincolns from stupid people

There’s nothing so woke as actual racism

Bonus Sanity: Women’s sports for women returns to Mississippi.