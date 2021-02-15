«
»

February 15, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Signs Away Trump’s Illegal Immigration Legacy.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the pen truly mightier than the sword?

Answer: No, but it is mightier than the wall.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Antifa snows the cops who’s in charge [not a typo]
  • Lincoln Project no longer taking Lincolns from stupid people
  • There’s nothing so woke as actual racism

Bonus Sanity: Women’s sports for women returns to Mississippi.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:45 pm
