February 15, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Signs Away Trump’s Illegal Immigration Legacy.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the pen truly mightier than the sword?
Answer: No, but it is mightier than the wall.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Antifa snows the cops who’s in charge [not a typo]
- Lincoln Project no longer taking Lincolns from stupid people
- There’s nothing so woke as actual racism
Bonus Sanity: Women’s sports for women returns to Mississippi.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.