KURT SCHLICHTER: The Cons Are Alright. “We cons will be fine and we’ll win in the end, but it’ll take time and hard fighting (Am I allowed to say ‘fighting’ in the political struggle context anymore, or will stupid people wet themselves? Let’s find out!). Sure, I may be in the minority among conservatives by saying that. There’s a lot of fear out there, a lot of pessimism, and a lot of muttering about how we’re all doomed. We’re not.”