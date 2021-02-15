«

February 15, 2021

LIFE IS HARD. IT’S EVEN HARDER WHEN YOU’RE STUPID: This guy thought Tessica Brown’s Gorilla Glue story was a hoax, so he created a ‘Gorilla Glue challenge’ and ended up in the ER after gluing a Solo cup to his face.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:43 pm
