February 15, 2021

BRUCE CARROLL: UK’s ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Orders Drawing Anger. “In many cases, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), family members were unaware of these orders being placed on their relatives in the nursing homes.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:06 am
