SO, LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE THE OCCUPYING JUNTA DOES? Biden’s climate ‘fix’ is fantastically expensive and perfectly useless-Bjorn Lomborg.

And oh, it’s only useless if you think its purpose is to fight anthropogenic global warming. climate change. It’s very useful in reducing America and fulfilling the dreams of their Chinese masters. (Spoiler, it’s okay. They’re not getting away with it.)