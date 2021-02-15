February 15, 2021

WASTEFUL AND CRIMINALLY STUPID: $32 Billion for Public Transit in COVID-19 Relief Bill Wasteful: Researcher.

This was not a real virus emergency. Had this been a real virus emergency, though, public transit systems would rapidly have become what’s known as “virus transmission centers.” Well, in countries that use them. The US, by and large doesn’t, with notable exceptions like NYC where Billy the Red and Fredo’s Brother reduced the number of trains, so they could pack people in and maximize infections.