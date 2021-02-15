February 15, 2021

SURE. DESTROYING UBER IS WHAT THEY INTEND: The Democrats Just Reintroduced a Labor Law that Would Destroy Uber—And It Could Actually Pass This Time.

But the left doesn’t get — and probably never will — unintended consequences. This will also kill most of the arts. HARD. And a lot of things like, people who read books to make audio books.

The left has this dream that they can take us, kicking and screaming to the 30s. the 1930s. And they’re not going to let tech, reality or sanity stand in their way.

This is going to end badly. For them.