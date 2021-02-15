February 15, 2021

HEY, NOW, I DIDN’T KNOW MY ANALYSIS OF THE CURRENT SITUATION HAD HISTORICAL PRECEDENTS! The Thirty Tyrants.

Don’t tell dad I didn’t spot the parallel. He’d probably disown me. Or laugh at me.

Seriously, the next year or (tops) two are going to suck. But they’re going to suck far worse for them than for us. And in the end we win, they lose. Most of what they’ve done for the last year amounts to a messy, public suicide. They keep twisting the knife in their own guts, while thinking they’re hurting us.