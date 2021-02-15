February 15, 2021

21st CENTURY HEADLINES: GameStop frenzy mastermind Roaring Kitty will testify in Congress on Thursday alongside the Reddit and Robinhood CEOs and two hedge fund managers after amateur traders pushed shares up 1,800% and cost Wall Street $19 billion.

The witness list was announced on Friday by Representative Maxine Waters and includes Keith Gill, who also goes by Roaring Kitty, Robinhood Chief Executive Vlad Tenev, Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin, Melvin CEO Gabriel Plotkin and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. The virtual hearing, entitled ‘Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide,’ will take place on Thursday at 12 p.m, according to the press release and will be livestreamed.

As the “Wu-Tang Financial” account tweeted last month,“The congressional hearings on this GameStop activity gonna be even more boomer cringe than the social media ‘grillings’ where it was so clear our Great Leaders have no clue how most of society functions on the internet.”