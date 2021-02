THERE’S NOTHING BETWEEN AMARILLO AND THE NORTH POLE BUT A BARBED-WIRE FENCE. AND THE BARBED-WIRE FENCE IS BLOWED DOWN. Justin Michaels Demonstrates Just How Cold it Is in Amarillo, TX.

Two eskimos are crossing the Arctic ice when one falls through. He freezes immediately, but his friend manages to pull him out and chip off the ice. After he’s warmed in an igloo, his first words are “I’ll bet it’s cold in Amarillo today.”

These jokes are decades old, but still work. . . .