February 14, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: Minneapolis City Council Calls for Defunding the Police.

The New Hotness? Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers.

But why become a cop for a city whose government doesn’t have your back?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:30 pm
