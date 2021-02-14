February 14, 2021
OLD AND BUSTED: Minneapolis City Council Calls for Defunding the Police.
The New Hotness? Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers.
But why become a cop for a city whose government doesn’t have your back?
