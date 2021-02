KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Post Apocalypse GOP 2021—Graham’s In, McConnell’s Out. “An unintended consequence of this latest impeachment charade was to make it very clear which Republicans can’t be trusted. Sure, we knew about Romney and Murkowski, but the trial flushed a couple more out of the squish bushes. So, thank you Democrats, for being unable to control your toddler urges. You’ve done your opponents a great service.”