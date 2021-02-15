February 15, 2021

PROGRESS: FDA authorizes emergency use of Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized emergency use of a monoclonal antibody treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 illness in adults and most youth. The federal agency announced in a statement that it authorized physicians to administer a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to adults and children over the age of 12 and weighing at least 88 pounds who test positive for the virus and are high risk of developing severe symptoms.”