February 14, 2021

HMM: Study: Zinc, vitamin C have no effect on COVID-19 infection. This, however, was a study in which already-sick patients were given zinc and vitamin C for ten days. “For this study, Cleveland Clinic researchers treated 214 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection with either 50 milligrams per day of zinc, 8,000 mg. per day of vitamin C, both or neither for 10 days.”

The buried lede is that everyone in the study, in either the study group or the control group, was better after 6 days.