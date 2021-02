CHARGE THE DEMOCRATS AND MEDIA — BUT I REPEAT MYSELF — WITH INCITEMENT: Lawyer says his home, family ‘under siege’ as retaliation for representing Trump in trial.

When prominent “White Shoe” law firms represented accused Al Qaeda members, we were told that everyone deserves a defense. But lawyers representing Trump have been repeatedly mobbed.

Remember, though, it’s all about protecting “decency” and “our democracy” and our institutions from that bully Trump.