February 13, 2021

HMM: France wades into the South China Sea with a nuclear attack submarine. “China lays claim to nearly all of the South China Sea while Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all also claim parts of the region, believed to hold valuable oil and gas deposits. . . . In geopolitical terms, given the patchwork of competing territorial claims, the South China Sea is not a zone to dive a nuclear submarine into without strategic reflection.”

It’s weird how the French seem to be stirring themselves all of a sudden, even as the Biden Administration establishes itself.