DON SURBER TO NIKKI HALEY: Nikki, they still hate you and want you to die.

I see where Nikki Haley showed all the loyalty of a Mitt Romney as she dumped on Donald Trump. That’s the thanks he gets for appointing her ambassador to the UN, even though she virulently opposed his nomination in 2016.

How cute. She thinks this will endear her to the press.

That will never happen.

They hate her and want her to die.