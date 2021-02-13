February 13, 2021

PANTS ‘EM. Democrats fear getting ‘caught with our pants down’ in 2022.

If you’re looking for a way to make a difference, start working on a 2022 campaign. And don’t let the “elections don’t matter” talk stop you. That’s just Dem propaganda designed to get you to stay home. A very small number of jurisdictions were responsible for all the problems in 2020, and in several of them a GOP legislature is going to change the laws to prevent a repeat. Those problems are very unlikely to affect your state or local elections.