February 13, 2021
NEW YORK SUN: Impeaching the Voters:
The fact is that the Democrats are scared of a Trump comeback, and the House made no secret of it.
On the contrary, it warned in open Senate against acquitting Mr. Trump, because that would leave open the possibility that he could rebound and run for president again. That is what the Democrats’ long campaign for impeachment has been about from the start — fear of the voters. It seems that the Democrats are impeaching not so much the former president but the 74 million Americans who voted for him and, they fear, might yet do so again.
Better they should fear what comes in place of Trump, if they continue in this vein. You can declare war against 74 million people, but it may not go as planned.
