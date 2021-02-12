February 12, 2021
THAT IS BECAUSE THEY KNOW WHAT THEY PLAN: Today’s blacklisted American: Disney fires actress for noting the Nazis killed Jews.
And they want to continue believing they’re on the side of angels, despite the horrors they intend.
