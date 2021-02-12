February 12, 2021

BEHOLD! MY FACE! HOW SHOCKED! Biden administration opens Texas tent city to detain migrants.

Single adult Mexican citizens accounted for more than 37,000 CBP encounters, a 119 percent increase from this time last year, according to the agency.

Amid the surge, a new “soft-sided facility” was established this week by the agency in Donna, Texas, to hold individuals originally staying at the Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas.

The Donna facility is “weatherproof, climate-controlled, and provide[s] ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene,” CBP said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency went on to call the Donna location “a considerable upgrade from previous soft-sided facilities,” touting its 160,000 square feet of covered area.