WE ARE BEING PATRONIZED BY OUR INFERIORS: Ann Althouse savages Andrea Mitchell’s literary ignorance. “If you really were a person who reads and understands literature, you would know that — in the world of novels — a character who corrects other people curtly in that pedantic ‘No, that’s Faulkner’ manner is an icky prig.”

Yep, that’s our Andrea. That she got it wrong is just the icing on the cake.