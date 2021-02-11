February 11, 2021
I’M SORRY. IT’S JUST THIS PANDEMIC AND THAT LYING BASTARD TRUMP! Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn’t find out. “The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because ‘right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,’ according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting.”