February 11, 2021

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Twitter permanently bans Project Veritas account.

Twitter permanently banned an account on Thursday belonging to Project Veritas, a conservative group founded by controversial activist James O’Keefe.

The decision followed what a Twitter spokesperson described to CNN Business as repeated violations of the platform’s policies prohibiting sharing — or threats of sharing — other people’s private information without consent.

Twitter declined to say what specific tweets may have triggered the enforcement action. But in a post on Project Veritas’s public Telegram channel Thursday afternoon, the group said the suspension occurred after it published a video in which Project Veritas accosted Facebook VP of Integrity at his home.