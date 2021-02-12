February 12, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Andrew Cuomo Should Be In Prison for His COVID-19 Lies. “It should be noted that while they were lying to the public because President Trump was turning it into a ‘political football,’ Cuomo was using his criminal lack of transparency as a political opportunity. He was regularly appearing on his brother’s CNN show to engage in an uncomfortable incestuous attention whore fest. He was hamming it up at his daily press conferences and lapping up the media attention he was undeservedly receiving.”