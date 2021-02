JOE ISN’T IN CHARGE HERE: On School Reopening, Biden Moves Behind the Sissy Pulpit. “That significant retreat moves the goalposts on reopening and shows the administration has far less ambitious expectations for schools this year. Given that Biden’s first 100 days end in April, Biden would count schools offering about 5 to 7 days of in-person instruction before the end of the school year as ‘open’.”

Teachers union tool.