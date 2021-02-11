February 11, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY: Hoo boy… Gas is up 18% since Biden took office, but that’s just the beginning.

[T]he members of the “conspiracy” — Time‘s characterization, not mine — put pressure on the media and social media to manage what Americans’ were allowed to see and read. They kept the pressure up as the Trump campaign attempted to demonstrate its claims of election irregularities in several states. We would come to find out that in swing states where vote-counting stalled there were significant infusions of cash into Biden-heavy districts. These donations funded a get-out-the-vote initiative through selected election offices that are supposed to be financed by the taxpayer. The Amistad Project currently has lawsuits against the counties that took the funds from the not-for-profit funded by Mark Zuckerberg’s wife.

Yet the U.S. Chamber of Commerce partnered with these progressive groups and somehow expected Biden would not implement those groups’ radical wish list. The proposed energy policies alone should have scared them, but they didn’t. Now, with Biden’s express endorsement of a $15/hour minimum wage, the Chamber has objections.