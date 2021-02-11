February 11, 2021

DISNEY CANCELS THE MANDALORIAN STAR GINA CARANO OVER PROVOCATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS. If over-the-top statements likening one’s political opponents to Nazis are grounds for firing, Hollywood is in trouble:

Hollywood is chock full of people with quirky political views making dramatic analogies. As Bloomberg‘s Eli Lake pointed out, Sean Penn is an apologist for former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Benicio del Toro dedicated an award to the memory of murderous Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara. Nick Cannon praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a repugnant anti-Semite. (ViacomCBS fired Cannon for his remarks, but rehired him after he apologized.)

Carano has occasionally made other controversial comments: She has criticized universal masking and suggested that combating voter fraud should be a major part of the Republican agenda. Disney apparently abandoned plans to give Carano her own show following one such post back in November.

Some conservatives have called for a boycott of Disney following its decision. While I’m not the biggest fan of boycotts, it strikes me as reasonable for conservatives to be upset about this double standard. Why does Disney care more about Carano’s dumb but relatively inconsequential Instagram post than it does about China’s ethnic cleansing of the Uighur Muslims? If the company thinks “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” is abhorrent, then perhaps it shouldn’t be working so closely with the Chinese Communist Party, which earned a “special thanks” in the credits of Mulan.