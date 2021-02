PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said while campaigning in Iowa City, Iowa, arguing that China has problems of its own.

—“Biden downplays Chinese economic competition, drawing criticism from Republicans and Sanders,” CNN, May 2nd, 2019.

● Chaser: China is ‘going to eat our lunch’ on infrastructure, Biden says.

—The New York Post, today.