February 11, 2021

THIS WILL BE AN INTERESTING EXPERIMENT IN WHETHER YOU CAN HAVE A POLITICAL PARTY COMPOSED ENTIRELY OF “OFFICIALS” AND CONSULTANTS: Exclusive: Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party. I suppose they can count on some money from lefty billionaires to help fill some pockets, anyway.

Also, the notion that the GOP is “divided” is hogwash. Bush finished in 2009 with an approval of 34%, and that was a bounce from a fall low of 25%. Trump finished with 51%, and a 79% approval rating among Republicans.