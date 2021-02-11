February 11, 2021

WELL, THAT HARSHES THE “CLIMATE CHANGE” NARRATIVE: Climate change: global warming may have started before industrial revolution, Chinese study says. “Studies of coral reefs in the Paracel Islands suggest that the South China Sea started warming up in 1825, at the start of the industrial revolution, according to a study by Chinese scientists. That was the year the world’s first railway began operating in England and most ocean-going ships still used wind power. Man-made carbon dioxide emissions could not fully explain such an early rise in the warming trend.”