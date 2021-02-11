February 11, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: The Vaccine Had to Be Used. He Used It. He Was Fired.. “Ten doses of the Covid-19 vaccine would expire within hours, so a Houston doctor gave it to people with medical conditions, including his wife. What followed was ‘the lowest moment in my life,’ Dr. Hasan Gokal said. . . . Late last month, a judge dismissed the charge as groundless, after which the local district attorney vowed to present the matter to a grand jury.”

As pointed out in the comments, note that this is a Blue Zone, with a Democratic mayor and a Democratic District Attorney. The NYT does not point that out in its outraged discussion.

Plus: “The officials maintained that he had violated protocol and should have returned the remaining doses to the office or thrown them away, the doctor recalled. He also said that one of the officials startled him by questioning the lack of ‘equity’ among those he had vaccinated. ‘Are you suggesting that there were too many Indian names in that group?’ Dr. Gokal said he asked. Exactly, he said he was told.”