I’M SO OLD I CAN REMEMBER WHEN SNOW WAS JUST A THING OF THE PAST: Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe.

In fact, I’m so old, I remember when we were all going to be frozen solid by 2000. Weirdly the solution for Global Freezening (look, dumb concepts deserve dumb words, okay) was the same as for Global Warmering. Moar Socialism! It’s like there’s an agend driving all these panics, no?