February 11, 2021

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Hollywood Sold Its Soul to China … Now What? “China may no longer need U.S. movies to entertain its populace. The L.A. Times reports Chinese-made films dominated the country’s 2020 box office charts. The highest ranking U.S. film, “Tenet,” came in at number 11… it looks like China won’t be saving as many U.S. blockbusters as it had in the past. An already reeling Hollywood will have to find new ways to balance its ledgers as the theater industry tries to come back from the crippling pandemic.”

Get woke, go broke — and do read the whole thing, in which Christian collected years’ worth of Hollywood kowtowing to the CCP in one convenient column.