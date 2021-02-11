February 11, 2021

JEFF BEZOS CAN AFFORD A LOT OF MOVING TRUCKS: Jeff Bezos would owe $2B a year under proposed Washington wealth tax.

Washington state lawmakers introduced a bill earlier this year that would impose a 1% levy on “extraordinary” intangible financial assets including cash, stocks, publicly traded options, futures contracts, pension funds and bonds, but not income.

“Asking the state’s poorest residents to pay six times more in taxes, as a share of their income, than the state’s highest income households, including some of the wealthiest individuals in the world, is unconscionable,” the proposal said.

Legislators estimate the tax would raise about $2.5 billion in new revenue.