February 10, 2021

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING FOR JEEP’S SUPER BOWL SPOKESMAN: Bruce Springsteen Busted for DWI.

Bruce Springsteen is in the middle of a DWI case after he was busted in his home state … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the Boss was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He’ll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks. We’re told the rock icon was cooperative throughout the arrest. As far as we can tell, this is his first arrest for DWI.

Related: Bruce Springsteen sells out with pablum:

How could Bruce have done this to us? Heavy criticism flew from the right, but also from the betrayed left. “Convincing someone that Springsteen is fraudulent … now requires much less work from both him and you,’’ Washington Post pop music critic Chris Richards wrote ahead of Super Sunday. “Springsteen’s songbook has long stood up for the marginalized and the disenfranchised,’’ Richards continued, “but here, in lieu of writing a new song, he’s sticking up for a car company whose products are hastening the death of our planet — a death that the boomer demo being courted with this two-minute clip won’t have to witness.’’ He didn’t just sell out, he’s a planet killer!

Does the WaPo not know that Springsteen spent the 1970s and ‘80s singing about the glories of American muscle cars, and has a good-sized “planet killing” car collection of his own? As Ann Coulter said of Al Gore after learning about the size of his mansion, “I kind of respect him more, it shows he is not stupid enough to believe all this global warming nonsense. He’s trying to get us to believe. Okay, fine, he may be a hypocrite but at least he’s not a moron.”