February 10, 2021
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Mark Cuban’s Ugly ChiCom Mating Ritual Is Now Complete. “Cuban has now taken the next un-American step and unilaterally decided to stop playing the National Anthem at Dallas Mavericks home games.”
