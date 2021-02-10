February 10, 2021

FROM: C. R. Chancy: A Net of Dawn and Bones



Blood rituals, black magic, and broken masquerades. Names to run away from really fast. And maybe the end of the world….

Welcome to Intrepid, North Carolina. Where autumn brings leaf season, tourists, and bloody sacrifice.

Twenty years have passed since the Dark Day brought creatures of horror onto the evening news. Now vampires run nightclubs, alchemists deal potions on the street corners, and werewolf gangs lay claim to shady alleys. The honest cops of Intrepid enforce human laws on supernatural evil, and pray. Because the turn of the leaves brings Halloween, tourists… and the return of a serial killer who’s plagued Intrepid for over two decades.

Yet the night holds darker secrets than even the best detectives have unearthed. Somewhere in Intrepid, a demonic sorcerer plans to bring Hell on earth. And the Demongate is almost complete.

In the midst of a stakeout gone wrong, two mysterious wanderers drop into Detective Church’s life. Aidan, who moves like flames and holds secrets in his shadows… and Myrrh, a holy warrior born of ancient Alexandria. Enchantress. Heretic. Hell-raider.

Welcome to Intrepid.

Evil’s in for a hell of a night….