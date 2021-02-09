February 9, 2021

RULE OF LAW: Texas Judge Blocks Biden’s Deportation Freeze for Two More Weeks. “A federal judge in Texas extended the suspension of President Joe Biden’s 100-day moratorium on deportations until Feb. 23. U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton in the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday ruled that the federal government cannot make immigration enforcement changes without consulting Texas. As a result, he extended the temporary restraining order by another 14 days, asserting that the state of Texas would face more harm than the federal government if the extension wasn’t granted.”