February 9, 2021

TAMPA MAYOR TO HUNT DOWN MASKLESS SUPER BOWL ATTENDEES:

With their recent Super Bowl win, residents of Tampa, Florida, have cause to celebrate right now. But not everyone.

“I’m proud to say that the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities…were complying,” Mayor Jane Castor, a Democrat, told reporters at a press conference on Monday, referring to the mask directive she put in place before Sunday’s big event. “But those few bad actors will be identified, and the Tampa Police Department will handle it.”

When it comes to Castor’s enforcement, there are many unanswered questions. Foremost, it is unclear whether or not police will apply mercy to someone pictured without a mask who, say, was drinking or eating, as is customary at Super Bowl events. That would include Gov. Ron DeSantis.