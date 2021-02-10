February 10, 2021

PRIVACY: I’ve used DuckDuckGo as my search engine for a year, and here’s what I learned. “If you want the best search results, then use Google. If you want excellent search results that aren’t used to target you with better ads, use DuckDuckGo. For me, I’ve decided that protecting my privacy is a worthy trade-off for slightly worse search results. I still generally find what I am looking for when searching.”

When I first switched to DuckDuckGo — and it’s been years — I would use Bing as a fallback when DDG couldn’t find what I needed, and Google as a tertiary search engine when even Bing failed.

But I couldn’t honestly tell you the last time I needed to resort even to Bing.