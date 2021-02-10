February 10, 2021

WELL, YES: ‘Transition’ Treatment Harms Kids, Veteran Psychiatrist at UK Gender Identity Clinic Says.

Children “have been very seriously damaged” in receiving treatment at the United Kingdom’s premier gender identity facility, a former psychiatrist there says in a bombshell interview.

Dr. David Bell faced disciplinary action after writing an internal report in 2018 raising concerns about procedures at The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the U.K.’s sole “Gender Identity Development Service.”

After working with Tavistock and Portman for 24 years as a consultant psychiatrist, Bell recently retired. In the interview with London-based Channel 4 News, he speaks openly about his observations about giving children puberty blockers, treating every girl with a gender or sexual issue as “conversion therapy,” and politicizing support for transgender children.

Right away, Bell isn’t shy about relating the concerns of parents and others about Tavistock’s treatment plans.