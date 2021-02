DON’T BE EVIL: Terraria canceled on Stadia after developer gets locked out of his Google accounts. “Andrew Spinks gave the ultimatum early Monday, after getting no response from Google since YouTube locked him out of his account in mid-January. The lockout has also cost Spinks access to apps he’s purchased on Google Stadia, wiped data he stored in Google drive, and terminated a Gmail account he’s used for more than 15 years.”