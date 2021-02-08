February 8, 2021

THERE’S NO IQ TEST FOR JOURNALISTS: WASHINGTON POST OP-ED WRITER WHO CLAIMS BUCCANEERS’ NAME IS PROBLEMATIC HAS AN INTERESTING TATTOO. “Let’s pretend we’re having garage beers here. Jamie clearly thinks it’s horrible that Tampa Bay uses Buccaneers as a nickname because her politics tell her it’s supposed to be bad, and when you’re woke there are no days off. You have to be fully outraged at all times, even if you have this as a shoulder tattoo. Now Jamie will fade off into Internet history, and she’ll go back to romanticizing pirates. Her work here is done. Football teams aren’t allowed to romanticize pirates, but Jamie is.”